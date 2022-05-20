WHO to hold emergency meeting on monkeypox on Friday -sources

The World Health Organization is due to hold an emergency meeting to discuss monkeypox on Friday, according to sources close to the U.N. agency.

The committee due to meet is the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group on Infectious Hazards with Pandemic and Epidemic Potential (STAG-IH), which advises WHO on infection risks that could pose a threat to global health.

More than 100 cases of the viral infection, which spreads through close contact and is usually mild, have recently been reported outside the countries in Africa where it is endemic.