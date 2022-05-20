UN RIGHTS CHIEF TO MAKE RARE VISIT TO CHINAS XINJIANG NEXT WEEK

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet will get rare access to Xinjiang province as part of a six-day visit to China next week, her office said on Friday.



China has been accused by rights groups and legislatures in several countries of committing genocide against Uighurs and other mostly Muslim groups in Xinjiang, a large region in the north-west.



The high commissioner will be in China to meet with representatives of official bodies, civil society organizations, businesses and academic institutions.



The visit had been the subject of lengthy negotiations between the UN and Beijing. Global human rights groups will be watching how confrontational Bachelet, the former president of Chile, will be with Chinese officials.



"The Chinese government is committing human rights violations on a scope and scale unimaginable since the last time a high commissioner visited in 2005, partly because there is no fear of accountability," said Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch. "The high commissioner needs to work to end, not enable, that perception."



Bachelet plans to hold a press conference on May 28, the last day of her trip. She has already had a rights report prepared on the situation in Xinjiang, but has not yet published it.



The high commissioner announced in March that she had secured a trip to China in May. The timing and itinerary were confirmed on Friday.



According to human rights groups, hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other members of minorities have been put into internment camps in Xinjiang in recent years, with allegations of torture and indoctrination. Uighurs accuse Beijing of cultural and religious oppression.













