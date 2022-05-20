RUSSIA SAYS LIBERATION OF UKRAINES LUHANSK REGION IS NEARING COMPLETION

News
World
Russia says 'liberation' of Ukraine's Luhansk region is nearing completion
Russia says 'liberation' of Ukraine's Luhansk region is nearing completion
"The liberation of the Luhansk People's Republic is nearing completion," Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said in his comments during a press conference on Friday.
Published May 20,2022
Subscribe
Russian troops are continuing their advance across eastern Ukraine's Donbass region, with Moscow claiming the "liberation" of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic is close at hand.
The Donbass, where fighting has intensified in recent weeks, contains the two self-declared "people's republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk, which were formed by pro-Russian separatists in 2014.
"The liberation of the Luhansk People's Republic is nearing completion," Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a ministry meeting on Friday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that Russia would recognize the breakaway regions as independent of Ukraine shortly before launching his invasion on February 24.
Shoigu also informed attendees at the meeting that some Ukrainian fighters were still holding out at besieged steel plant in the port city of Mariupol.
"The blockade of Azovstal continues," Shoigu said.
Russia says 1,908 Ukrainian soldiers at Azovstal have surrendered so far. They are now in Russian custody and their fate is unclear.
Up to 600 Ukrainian fighters may still be holed up at the sprawling industrial complex, according to Moscow.
In addition, Shoigu spoke of 177 civilians who had been taken from the factory and given medical care by Russia.
In total, Moscow says that over the course of the three-month-old war almost 1.4 million people have now been taken to areas controlled by Russia.