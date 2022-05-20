Russia facing cyberwarfare from abroad but prepared: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the number of cyberattacks on his country had increased since the start of the war in Ukraine.



"Basically, a real aggression, a war in the IT sphere has been launched against Russia," Putin told a meeting of the National Security Council that was broadcast on state television on Friday.



Foreign intelligence services are coordinating the attacks, he said. "Already today we can say that this cyberaggression against us, as well as the sanctions attacks against Russia as a whole, have failed."



He ordered the implementation of a new IT sector security strategy by 2025, given the heightened threat. He also called for the use of technology and software made abroad to be reduced to a minimum. Russia will ban the use of antivirus programmes made abroad by 2025, he said.



Hackers have targetted several Russian state institutions and large corporations since the war began, bringing down some websites or accessing large quantities of data, including people's personal data.





