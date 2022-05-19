We need to be prepared for a possible long war ahead: Stoltenberg

NATO's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that "this war may continue for a long time."

"We need to be prepared for that," he said.

Stressing that Russia has not been able to reach its strategic goals in Ukraine, Stoltenberg said that they don't believe Russia has given up on these goals.

"Ukraine can win this war."

DIALOGUE WITH TURKEY

Regarding the Turkish opposition to Finland and Sweden's NATO entry, Stoltenberg said that it is not something unusual to have disagreements in NATO.

"We find solutions," he added, saying that they are addressing concerns that Turkey expressed and they are in dialogue with Turkish authorities.

" I'm confident that we will come to a quick decision to welcome both Finland and Sweden to join NATO," Stoltenberg told a Copenhagen conference, after Turkey opposed the applications of the two Nordic countries over their leniency toward PKK militant groups.