Turkey will say 'no' to entry of Finland, Sweden into NATO: Erdoğan

Turkey "will say no" to the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday.

His speech came as senior representatives of two countries are set to visit Turkey for talks.

Speaking to a group of Turkish youth, Erdoğan accused the two countries — and especially Sweden — of being "a focus of terror, home to terror." The video of their conversation was released Thursday.

"We told them, we said that NATO is a security organization, we cannot accept the existence of terrorist organizations in such an organization," Erdoğan told a meeting with a group of young people in the capital Ankara.

"Especially Sweden is a real guesthouse for terror," he said, adding that Stockholm also imposed an arms embargo on Turkey.

Turkey's approval is crucial because the military alliance makes its decisions by consensus. Each of its 30 member countries can veto who can join.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

He also made some remarks regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict saying that "We will continue to pursue a balanced policy on Russia-Ukraine war."

"And I have no thought of cutting ties with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin or (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy," he said.

Erdoğan also said the phone diplomacy with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders will continue.

Since the war began on Feb. 24, Turkey has hosted the highest-profile meetings between Russian and Ukrainian officials this March in the resort city of Antalya and in Istanbul.

Russia's war on Ukraine has left thousands dead or wounded, and forced more than 6.3 million people to flee abroad.