Turkey 'categorically rejects delusional statements' by Greece

Turkey's Foreign Ministry released a statement on Thursday saying that it "categorically rejects delusional statements" by Greece on pretext of the anniversary of "unfounded Pontian claims."

Claiming that "it is regrettable to see that Greek authorities keep insisting on completely distorting the reality," the statement condemned the "efforts to deceive the public opinion" by spreading "skewed information".

Saying that Greece should face the realities and crimes against humanity that it committed during the invasion of Anatolia detected by the Lausanne Peace Treaty "instead of relying on historical narratives far from the truth," the ministry called on Greece once again to stop bending the truth and invited it to make a joint effort for stability and a prosperous future.