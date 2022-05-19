SCHOLZ: POOREST PAY THE PRICE OF FOOD CRISIS CAUSED BY RUSSIAS WAR

 Contact Us
DPA WORLD
Published May 19,2022
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of the danger of a "severe food crisis, especially in the Global South" as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"To be clear, the responsibility for this lies solely with Russia," he told a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague on Thursday.

Scholz pointed out that Russia was currently blocking trade routes for global grain exports from Ukraine, a country known called the "Breadbasket of Europe."

He urged the world to "not stand idly by and let the world's poorest pay the price for Russian aggression."