Russia expels five Portuguese diplomats in retaliatory move

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it was expelling five Portuguese diplomats in response to Lisbon ordering out 10 Russians last month.

The move was part of a long series of tit-for-tat moves by Moscow after European countries expelled more than 300 Russian embassy staff following Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

"They are required to leave the country within 14 days of the delivery of the corresponding note to the Ambassador", the foreign ministry said, announcing the move against Portugal.

On Wednesday Russia said it was expelling a total of 85 embassy staff from France, Spain and Italy in response to similar moves by those countries.