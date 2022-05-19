Number of Russian soldiers killed in war soars to 28,500, Ukraine says

A local resident looks at a destroyed Russian tank next to a residential house in the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv (AFP)

The number of Russian soldiers killed in the ongoing war soared to 28,500, Ukraine's military said on Thursday.

The Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 203 Russian aircraft, 167 helicopters, 455 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,254 tanks, 3,063 armored vehicles, and 595 artillery systems since Feb. 24, the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement.

A total of 199 Russian multiple rocket launcher systems, 2,157 various motor vehicles, 132 cruise missiles, 93 anti-aircraft systems, and 13 boats have also been destroyed, the statement added.

At least 3,778 people have been killed and 4,186 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

Over 6.3 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.