More than half of Ukrainian fighters have left Azovstal plant - TASS

More than half of the Ukrainian fighters who were inside Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant have now left, Russia's TASS news agency cited the leader of pro-Russian separatists in control of the area, Denis Pushilin, as saying on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear how many fighters Pushilin was referring to and Reuters could not immediately verify the claim. Ukraine and Russia have given conflicting accounts of how many fighters have left the plant.

Russia's defence ministry separately said Thursday that 1,730 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered this week at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol.

"Over the past 24 hours, 771 militants of the Azov nationalist regiment surrendered," the ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict. "In total, since May 16, 1,730 militants have surrendered, including 80 wounded."