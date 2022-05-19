BRITISH MILITARY SAYS SHIP ATTACKED OFF YEMENS HODEIDA PORT

A British military group monitoring the waterways in the Middle East says a ship has come under attack off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations group said the attack happened on Thursday off Hodeida, a contested port city amid that country's yearslong civil war.

It offered no other immediate information.

The U.S. Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Saudi-led coalition has been at war since March 2015 against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who have long held the Yemeni capital of Sanaa as well as Hodeida.