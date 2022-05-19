At least 231 children killed in Russian attacks so far: Ukraine

Children enter an armoured vehicle before being evacuated in Lysychansk, eastern Ukraine (AFP)

At least 231 children have been killed and 427 others injured so far in the war with Russia, Ukrainian authorities said on Thursday.

Russia's daily bombings and shelling have damaged 1,828 educational institutions, with 171 of them completely destroyed, according to the office of Ukraine's prosecutor general.

At least 3,778 people have been killed and 4,186 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

Over 6.3 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.