3 arrested in Netherlands over explosive ATM raids in Germany

Three suspects were arrested in the Netherlands over explosive ATM raids in Germany, the Europol announced on Wednesday.

The arrests were made on Tuesday with the cooperation of Europol, and the Dutch and German police, a statement said.

"The gang is believed to have targeted a total of eight cash machines in Hessen, Baden-Wurttemberg, Lower Saxony, and Rhineland Palatinate in Germany between October and November 2021, stealing over EUR 958,000 in cash," said Europol.

"The group would attend at the scene often in stolen vehicles in the early hours of the morning, and used explosives to break into the ATMs so that they could then steal the cash from inside them," it added.

The other three people of the same criminal group were arrested in the Netherlands in March, while the police are searching for the seventh member.