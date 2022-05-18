Zelenskyy: Russia carries out more airstrikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday began with a combination of Russian attacks with Russian forces firing missiles at the western Lviv region and the Sumy and Chernihiv regions in the northeast and carrying out airstrikes in the eastern Luhansk region.

Zelenskyy said the border regions of Ukraine saw Russian "sabotage activity."

"All of this is not just creating tension for our state, is not just a test of our strength," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "This is kind of an attempt to compensate the Russian army for a series of failures in the east and south of our country."

According to Zelenskyy, the Russians are unable to demonstrate any success in the areas where they are trying to attack.

So "they are trying to show success through their missiles and other activities, but also to no effect," Zelenskyy said. "These strikes, like the many previous ones, do not fundamentally change anything. Moreover, our air defense and anti-sabotage measures are getting stronger."