UKRAINIANS IN GERMANY ASK FOR TURKEYS HELP IN EVACUATION OF CIVILIANS

Ukrainians in Germany ask for Turkey's help in evacuation of civilians

More than 200 Ukrainians living in Germany gathered Tuesday in front of the Turkish Embassy in Berlin with Ukrainian flags and banners asking the Turkish leader to help Ukrainians amid their ongoing war with Russia.

Chanting "Turkey save Mariupol" in Turkish, protesters asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to help Ukrainian soldiers and civilians trapped in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Demonstrator Eva Yakubovska said protesters made a similar call for help in front of the Turkish Embassy in Berlin two weeks ago, noting that residents "got stuck" in Mariupol for more than two months.

"It's incredible. These people have to find water and food. Some 500 civilians are also stuck in the city," she said.

Yakubovska said residents should be evacuated as soon as possible. "The security of the evacuation of these people should not be ensured only by Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish state should also be involved for safe evacuation."

She emphasized that the best option for evacuation of soldiers and civilians trapped in Mariupol is by sea.

"At the same time, Turkey is a strong country and can achieve evacuation by providing security," she added.

'PEOPLE'S RIGHT TO EXIST'



Vladyslava Vorobiova, another protester, said demonstrators want "people's right to exist" in Mariupol to be protected.

"People who gathered in front of the Turkish Embassy in Berlin want to save lives, they want to save not only the lives of Ukrainians but also the lives of all people in Mariupol," she said. "Mariupol has been under siege since the Russian war began. People were deprived of their right to live there. We are here for them."

Vorobiova underlined that Turkey is the only country that could evacuate people from Mariupol by sea.

"Turkey supported us and we are very grateful for that. But for Mariupol, we still need a strong move and the fastest possible evacuation because every second counts," she said.

Suat Palabaş said he lived in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, but came to Germany because of the war.

"We want Turkey to mediate and help end the war. Turkey is a reliable country. Ukrainians know that they will be helped. Because they trust Turkey, they ask for help from Turkey," he added.















