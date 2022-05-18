Kherson would take a worthy place in our family: Russian Deputy Prime Minister

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin visited the Kherson region in southern Ukraine on Tuesday.



The region around the port city would take a "worthy place in our Russian family," Khusnullin said during the visit, RIA Novosti reported.





On May 1, Russia introduced the Russian rouble as official currency in the region.



A few days ago, the Russian-installed government in the Ukrainian province said it plans to appeal to Moscow for the right to become part of Russia.



Earlier this month, the region's pro-Russian deputy premier Kirill Stremousov said there would neither be a referendum nor a move to set the region up as a republic.

He justified not holding a referendum with the fact that a similar referendum on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, was not internationally recognized.



The Ukrainian government, on the other hand, is convinced that a russification of the Kherson region will fail.