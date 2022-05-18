At least 229 children killed so far in Russian attacks: Ukraine

At least 229 children have been killed and 424 others injured so far in the war with Russia, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Office said on Wednesday.

Children in the eastern Donetsk, north-central Kyiv, and northeastern Kharkiv regions have been the most affected in Ukraine, the office said in a statement.

Russia's daily bombings and shelling have damaged 1,772 educational institutions, with 161 of them completely destroyed.

Some 12,118 "crimes of aggression and war crimes," as well as 5,750 "crimes against national security" have been recorded since the start of the war, read the statement.

The figures, it added, are not final as efforts continue to collect data from places of active hostilities, as well as in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

At least 3,752 people have been killed and 4,062 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

Over 6.2 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.