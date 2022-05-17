Turkish foreign minister to hold talks, attend meetings in New York

The Turkish foreign minister on Tuesday is set to begin a four-day visit to New York to attend a global forum on migration, the Foreign Ministry said late Monday.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay an official visit to New York "to attend the first-ever International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) within the margins of the UN General Assembly," said a ministry statement.

In addition, Çavuşoğlu will also attend the Global Food Security Call to Action ministerial meeting to be hosted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and hold bilateral meetings, the statement added.

Çavuşoğlu and Blinken will "hold the first Foreign Ministers-level meeting of the Turkiye-US Strategic Mechanism," and Çavuşoğlu is expected to meet members of the Turkish-American community in New York as well, it added.