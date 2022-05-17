NORTH MACEDONIA BACKS FINLAND, SWEDENS NATO MEMBERSHIP PROCESS

NATO's newest member, North Macedonia, expressed its full support Monday for Sweden and Finland's decision to seek membership.

Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani's remarks came during a two-day meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels.

The process for North Macedonia's military integration into NATO began two and a half years ago when it was invited to join, and it became a full member of the alliance in March 2020.

''This will further strengthen Euro-Atlantic collective security and defense. NATO OpenDoorPolicy remains an important principle enshrined in the Washington Treaty,'' said Osmani on social media.

For decades, Sweden and Finland took a neutral foreign policy posture in the region, but the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that started on Feb. 24 triggered a shift in their approach, with both the public and most politicians favoring joining the NATO alliance.

However, Sweden and Finland, which have stated their intention to seek NATO membership, have not responded positively to requests from Turkiye-a NATO member for over 70 years-for the extradition of a total of 33 terrorists.