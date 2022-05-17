NATO CHIEF STOLTENBERG: TURKEYS SECURITY CONCERNS NEED TO BE ADDRESSED

News World NATO chief Stoltenberg: Turkey's security concerns need to be addressed

"Turkey is a valued Ally & any security concerns need to be addressed. We must stand together at this historic moment," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said via social media post after a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

