NATO CHIEF STOLTENBERG: TURKEYS SECURITY CONCERNS NEED TO BE ADDRESSED

NATO chief Stoltenberg: Turkey's security concerns need to be addressed
Agencies and A News WORLD
Published May 17,2022
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Turkish reservations over Finland and Sweden joining the defence alliance must be taken into account.
"Turkey is a valued Ally & any security concerns need to be addressed," Stoltenberg tweeted Monday after a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.
"We must stand together at this historic moment," he added.
Finland and Sweden recently announced bids to join NATO as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has heightened security concerns. Turkey has said it will only agree to them joining if certain conditions are met.
Erdoğan on Monday again criticized the possibility of Finland and Sweden joining the alliance, saying he could not agree to the accession of countries that have imposed sanctions on Turkey.
He repeated comments that both countries support terrorist organizations including bloody-minded PKK, and its Syrian branch YPG.
During a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin on Sunday, Çavuşoğlu slammed several member states for restricting weapons exports to Turkey due to its fight against these groups.
Last week, Erdoğan charged that the Scandinavian countries were downright "guest houses for terrorist organizations."