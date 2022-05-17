Moscow and Kiev suspend peace negotiations

Ukraine and Russia have suspended negotiations to end the war for the time being.



Kiev's negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Ukrainian television that progress could not be made in talks if Russia did not recognize the situation on the ground.



Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, saying it wanted to "denazify" the country, to the bewilderment of the international community. Moscow has seen a series of major setbacks in its military operation.



"To this day, they live in a world where there is supposedly a Ukrainian Nazism," Podolyak said, adding there was only "Russian Nazism."



A ceasefire could be discussed only after a complete withdrawal of Russian troops, he said, with only a complete liberation of all occupied territories acceptable.



Russia earlier confirmed the end of talks. "No, negotiations will not continue. Ukraine has practically left the negotiation process," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told reporters.



