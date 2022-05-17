Lviv is rocked by a number of loud explosions after midnight

The western Ukrainian city of Lviv has been rocked by number of very loud explosions.

An Associated Press team in the city witnessed the glare of bright explosions which lit up the night sky to the west of the city shortly after midnight local time.

Witnesses counted at least eight explosions accompanied by distant booms. The smell of burning was apparent some time later. The city is currently under curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Makysym Kozytskyy, the region's governor, posted a message on the social media app Telegram that said "according to preliminary information, air defences worked."

Andriy Sadovyi, the mayor of Lviv, said on Facbeook that there was no confirmed information about the missiles hitting the city.

"Let's thank those who protect our sky for this!," Sadovyi said. "In the morning we will give more accurate information. Take care of yourself and do not ignore air alarms!"