News World Germany FM Baerbock expects quick Finnish and Swedish NATO accession

"There are some outstanding issues from the Turkish side. They are being discussed but I am very confident there will be a quick accession because everyone knows this is a decisive, historic moment in a very dramatic situation," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Berlin on Tuesday.

Published May 17,2022
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she was confident that Finland and Sweden would rapidly join NATO.

She added that, if the transition phase between their application and full membership was more drawn out, the alliance's members would give the two Nordic countries appropriate security guarantees.

"There are some outstanding issues from the Turkish side," she said in Berlin on Tuesday. "They are being discussed but I am very confident there will be a quick accession because everyone knows this is a decisive, historic moment in a very dramatic situation," she added.