First Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol steelworks

Around 260 Ukrainian soldiers have left the besieged Azovstal steelworks in the port city of Mariupol after weeks trapped inside, the Ukrainian military announced late Monday.



Fifty-three seriously injured fighters were taken to a medical facility in separatist-controlled Novoazovsk, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Facebook.



Another 211 were taken to the village of Olenivka, which is occupied by Russian troops, and will be returned to Ukraine later in a prisoner exchange. Efforts to evacuate the remaining fighters at the plant are continuing.



Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar meanwhile said all duties to defend Mariupol had been fulfilled and it was not possible to free the steelworks.



The fighters defending Mariupol had given Ukraine critically important time to build up reserves, regroup forces and receive assistance from partners, she said on Facebook Monday.



The most important thing now is to save the lives of the fighters who had been defending Mariupol, she said.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile stressed in his daily video address that Ukraine needs its Mariupol "heroes" alive.

The United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross were among the partners that helped the Ukrainian authorities with the evacuation, Zelensky said.



Mariupol was surrounded shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, and Ukrainian defenders holed up in the Azovstal steel plant as Russian troops gradually took control of the city.





Russia did not risk attempting an outright assault on the plant but had blocked all access points and the area was repeatedly bombed.



Hundreds of civilians had been evacuated from the plant site in recent days. Days of negotiations were held over the withdrawal of the soldiers, some of whom were seriously injured and had hardly any water or food supplies left.



The Russian Defence Ministry in Moscow had earlier announced an evacuation agreement was reached for the soldiers, with a ceasefire in effect and a safe corridor being established to allow the injured fighters to leave the steelworks.



Despite repeated Ukrainian demands for them to be transferred to either territory controlled by Kiev or a third country, the ministry said evacuees would receive medical care in the pro-Russian separatist-controlled city of Novoazovsk in eastern Ukraine.



Earlier on Monday, pro-Russian separatists reported that the first Ukrainian fighters had surrendered and left the steelworks waving white flags. This was subsequently denied by the Ukrainian side.





The Ukrainian military meanwhile said it was largely able to repel Russian attacks in the country's eastern Donbass region on Monday, and that it managed to destroy several Russian ammunition depots.



"By shelling enemy depots stationed in the city of Izyum, the defence forces have destroyed large stocks of ammunition," the Ukrainian General Staff announced in its situation report.



Meanwhile, Russian troop advances towards the cities of Sievierodonetsk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Kurakhove and Avdiivka were prevented, it said.



Despite the General Staff's confident assessment, at least 19 civilians were reported to have been killed in Russian shelling according to the heads of the Luhansk and Donetsk regional administrations.



A video purporting to show a group of Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkiv region forcing Russian troops back to the Russian border went viral on Monday morning, registering a symbolic victory for the country, almost three months after the Russian invasion began.



The eastern province of Kharkiv - which has a capital of the same name - came under some of the heaviest Russian attacks in the early days of the war. It remained a focus after Russian forces rechannelled their efforts on Ukraine's east, after making little headway in the rest of the country.



Ukrainian forces have been reporting wins against the Russians in the region for several days now, though the fact that Ukrainian forces managed to push enemy troops all the way back to the Russian border marks a significant psychological victory and morale boost for Ukrainians.