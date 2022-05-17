EU 'will respond' if UK changes Brexit deal on N. Ireland

The EU said Tuesday it "will need to respond with all measures at its disposal" if Britain goes ahead with unilateral changes to the part of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

The announcement, made by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, "raises significant concerns," European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said in a statement.

"The (Northern Ireland) Protocol is an international agreement signed by the EU and the UK. Unilateral actions contradicting an international agreement are not acceptable," he said.