West desires to prolong conflict in Ukraine: Lukashenko

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed on Monday that they are seeing a desire from the west to prolong the conflict in Ukraine.

"We are seeing attempts to dismember Ukraine," Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko, speaking at a summit of the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) in Moscow, said "hellish sanctions" against his country and Russia could have been avoided if the group had spoken with one voice.

"Without a united front, the collective West will build up pressure on the post-Soviet space," Lukashenko said in televised opening remarks, addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.