US delegation to visit Mexico after summit boycott threat

US officials will travel to Mexico for talks this week following PresidentObrador's threat to boycott an Americas summit unless all countries in the region are invited, Mexican authorities said Monday.

Lopez Obrador announced last week that if US President Joe Biden's administration excludes Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from the Summit of the Americas in June, he would skip it and send a representative.

A delegation of summit organizers will visit Mexico on Wednesday, Lopez Obrador told reporters, appealing for "unity" in the Americas.

"It's time for deeds -- deeds, not words," he said.

"I have confidence in President Biden because he is a man who seeks conciliation and dialogue," added Lopez Obrador, who has urged an end to US sanctions against Cuba.

The issue of the summit will be addressed Monday in a telephone call between Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Lopez Obrador said.

The White House said last week that no final decision had been made on whether Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela would be invited to the summit in Los Angeles.

The United States has stepped up criticism of Cuban authorities following the arrest of hundreds of people for taking part in anti-government protests last July.

The Biden administration refuses to recognize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro or Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega due to alleged election irregularities.