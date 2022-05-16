Reports of bomb threats in Serbia force evacuation of schools, airport

Education was suspended in Serbia's capital Belgrade following reports of bomb threats in 97 primary schools and some high schools, the authorities said on Monday.

The Education Ministry confirmed that dozens of schools were evacuated in Belgrade.

"Although everything indicates that the reports are false, we must not play and assess the situation ourselves. It is important that we follow the procedure in these situations and ensure safety in schools," said Education Minister Branko Ruzic.

He added that the false reports of bomb threats were received as early as 6.15 a.m. local time (0415GMT).

The 23-floor Beogradjanka building, home to shops and offices, in downtown Belgrade was also evacuated while police and firefighters carried out searches.

They also conducted searches at the Nis airport in southern Serbia which also reportedly received a bomb threat.

Investigations, however, concluded that all reports of bomb threats have been false alarms.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war on Feb. 24, many bomb threats have been reported in Serbia, with the initial ones for flights to Moscow from Belgrade, as well as for airports.

Shopping malls and other public buildings have also received bomb threats over the past two months.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has claimed that the foreign intelligence services of Ukraine and an unidentified EU nation are behind the threats.



