PUTIN SAYS NATOS EXPANSION IS A PROBLEM FOR RUSSIA, IN THE INTEREST OF US

Putin says NATO's expansion is a problem for Russia, in the interest of US

President Vladimir Putin on Monday said Russia had no issue with Finland and Sweden, but that the expansion of military infrastructure on their territory would demand a reaction from Moscow, as the Nordic countries move closer to joining NATO.

"Russia has no problems with these states (Finland, Sweden). There is no immediate threat to Russia ... But the expansion of military infrastructure to this territory will certainly provoke our response," he told a meeting of the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow.

Putin, speaking in Moscow at a summit of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), said NATO's expansion was a problem for Russia and it is in the interest of the US.

He also stressed that Russia must look closely at what he said were the U.S.-led military alliance's plans to increase its global influence.

The CSTO summit marked the 30th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty, and the 20th anniversary of the organization, which was formed 10 years after the signing of the agreement.