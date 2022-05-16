Norway, Denmark, Iceland ready to support Finland, Sweden in case of an attack

Norway's Prime Minister said on Monday that Norway, Denmark and Iceland are ready to support Finland and Sweden with all necessary means if they come under attack.

"Together with Denmark and Iceland, Norway stands ready to assist its Nordic neighbours by all means necessary should they be the victim of aggression on their territory before obtaining NATO membership," said Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere.

In a separate statement, Danish Prime Ministry reiterated their support for two countries, saying that if Finland or Sweden be victim of aggression on their territory before obtaining NATO membership they will be assisting them "by all means necessary."

"We immediately initiate preparations in order to effectuate these security assurances," the statement added.