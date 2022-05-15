US 'strongly' supports NATO application by Sweden, Finland: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced confidence Sunday that Sweden and Finland would join NATO once they formally apply.

"The United states would strongly support the NATO application by either Sweden or Finland should they choose to formally apply to the alliance," Blinken told reporters after NATO foreign ministers met in Berlin.

He said he heard "almost across-the-board very strong support" for the NATO bids.

"I'm very confident that we will reach consensus," he said.

Adding that he had the chance to talk to speak with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Berlin, he said that there is an ongoing conversation between Sweden, Finland and Turkey.

"We will be looking ahead to our continuing efforts to fortify our force posture on NATO's eastern flank," he added.

Blinken emphasized that the United States will be continuing its sanctions, export controls, and diplomatic pressure on Russia for "as long as it is necessary, and he added that the U.S. is going to reopen its embassy in Kyiv and will resume its operations "very soon".

'CREDIBLE INVESTIGATION'

Blinken also called for a "credible" investigation into the death of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as he offered condolences to her family.

Blinken said he spoke with the brother of Shireen Abu Akleh, who was a US citizen, during his flight Saturday to Berlin for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

"I had a chance to express deep condolences for her loss, our deep respect for the work that she did as a journalist for many years," Blinken told reporters in Berlin.

He said he discussed the "need to have an immediate and a credible investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death."

He said the Al Jazeera journalist was "widely respected around the world".

Blinken offered the support of US diplomats in Jerusalem to the family of Abu Akleh, who also held US citizenship, a US official said.

Al Jazeera said Israel shot her "in cold blood." Israel, which has been facing a series of attacks, initially said Palestinian gunmen could be to blame before backtracking and promising to investigate.

At her funeral on Friday, baton-wielding Israeli police descended upon mourners and grabbed Palestinian flags, with the pallbearers struggling not to drop her casket.

Blinken earlier said he was "deeply troubled" by the Israeli police's actions and the State Department urged a transparent investigation into her killing.