Germany says NATO ready for Finland and Sweden membership

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday that NATO has agreed on the issue of Finland and Sweden's NATO membership.

Stressing that NATO's doors are wide open for Finland and Sweden, she said: "If you are ready, then we are ready", calling on the two countries.

She added that Germany will be using a fast-track procedure in order to ratify the membership of the two countries.

She also said that Finland and Sweden are already NATO members, but just "without a membership card so far."

"Sweden and Finland are not only our partners and friends, they belong to our European family," she said.

Criticizing Russia's stance on the issue, Baerbock said that Russia has unilaterally canceled the NATO-Russia founding act before.

She also mentioned that NATO countries are ready to provide military assistance to Ukraine to help it repel Russia's invasion for as long as it is needed.

"We agree that we must not and will not let up in our national efforts, especially in terms of military support, for as long as Ukraine needs this support for the self-defence of its country," Baerbock said at a NATO meeting in Berlin.