Police prevented cyberattack on European Song Contest

Italian police on Sunday said they foiled a cyberattack targeting the final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) that was held in Turin.



Hackers tried to break into the systems on the opening night on Tuesday and during the final that ran from Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday, the police said.



The attacks were traced back to Russian hacker group Killnet by cybercrime specialists assigned to the ESC, after rumours that Russian groups might try to disrupt the event. While the ESC is a cultural event, it is also politically charged, and Russia was excluded this year due to Moscow's war on Ukraine.



The police also registered Distributed-Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks during voting, when a group tries to paralyse a system with a barrage of requests.



Ukraine was the clear winner of this year's event with Kalush Orchestra's performance of "Stefania."



Congratulations poured in from around the world, including from NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana.



The ESC showed immense public support for the courage of Ukraine across Europe and Australia, Geoana said, in comments on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Berlin. "Of course, the song was and is also wonderful," he said.



Russian President Vladimir Putin had launched the "most brutal and cynical war since the Second World War," Geoana said, adding he was surprised by the courage of Ukrainians and the unity of the West. "We are united, we are strong, we will continue to help Ukraine win this war," he said.



Meanwhile in Ukraine, the armed forces named a train after the winning song.



"Train 43 from Kiev to Ivano-Frankivsk will officially become the 'Stefania Express' this year," railway chief Olexander Kamyshin said on Telegram on Sunday.



The song "Stefania" is to be played when the train arrives in the capital Kiev, in the western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk and in Kalush, where the singer is from.

