NATOS STOLTENBERG AFFIRMS: UKRAINE CAN WIN THIS WAR

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said he believes Ukraine can win its war against Russia, pointing out just how far from Moscow's original plan its invasion had strayed.



"Ukraine can win this war," Stoltenberg said after attending a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin on Sunday.



The war in Ukraine was not going according to plan for Moscow, Stoltenberg said, noting that the offensive in the Donbass region had stalled and Russian troops were withdrawing from the area around Kharkiv.



"Russia is not achieving its strategic objectives," Stoltenberg said, adding "Ukraine stands. NATO is stronger than ever."



