Historic moment if Finland and Sweden decide to apply: NATO Chief

NATO's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that it would be a "historic moment" if Finland and Sweden decide to apply to join the alliance.

He said that membership by Finland and Sweden would prove "aggression does not pay" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine

"Their membership would increase our shared security, demonstrate that NATO's door is open and that aggression does not pay," Stoltenberg told reporters virtually at an alliance meeting in Berlin.

He said the ratification will take some time, but the plan is to have a faster process than we have seen before and that NATO will be looking into ways to provide security assurances for that period, including by increasing NATO presence in the region.

Regarding Turkey's concerns on the issue, he said: "I am confident that we will be able to find an agreement on how to move on regarding the membership issue."

"Turkey has made it clear that their intention is not to block Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership," he said, underlining that Turkey is an important ally.

Stoltenberg added that NATO will make important decisions in the upcoming Madrid Summit to reinforce the alliance's deterrence and defense, reflecting the new security reality in Europe.

He stressed that NATO's new strategic concept will be a blueprint for an age of strategic competition.

'RUSSIA'S OFFENSIVE IS FAILING'

Responding to a question on possible Russian retaliation to NATO enlargement, Stoltenberg said "We are following very closely what Russia is doing."

He also made some remarks on Russia's offensive in Ukraine, saying that it is failing and its operation in the Donbass region has stalled.

"Russia's war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned. They failed to take Kyiv," Jens Stoltenberg told reporters by video link. "They are pulling back from Kharkiv and their major offensive in Donbass has stalled."

"Ukraine can win this war," he said, adding that the military support to Ukraine must be boosted.