Germany reaffirms strong military support for Ukraine

The German foreign minister on Sunday reiterated her country's strong political and military support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"We agree that we must not and will not relax in our national efforts, especially when it comes to military support, as long as Ukraine needs this support for self-defense," Annalena Baerbock said at a press conference in Berlin following a two-day informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

"We are all aware that this war will not be over anytime soon," added Baerbock.

The minister stressed NATO's significance, saying the western military alliance is "more important than ever as it means security for us."

Baerbock's remarks followed earlier statements by Chancellor Olaf Scholz who also pledged further military backing for Ukraine.

Germany will continue to deliver weapons to Ukraine, said Scholz on Friday at a Social Democratic Party rally in the western city of Cologne.

Russia is waging a "brutal war of aggression against an innocent neighbor solely to expand its own power and expand its own territory. Revanchism and imperialism must not determine reality in Europe," added Scholz.

Meanwhile, Baerbock reaffirmed her support for the NATO membership bid of Finland and Sweden amid Turkish concerns over their support to terror groups like PKK and YPG.

Baerbock emphasized that the federal government is striving to obtain quick approval from the German Parliament for the possible admission of Finland and Sweden.

If both countries decide to become members, it is very important to her that "at this really historic moment there is no stalemate."

For decades, Sweden and Finland adopted a neutral posture in the region in terms of their foreign policy, however, the war between Ukraine and Russia triggered a shift in their approach as they demonstrated their intention to join the NATO alliance.

At least 3,573 people have been killed and 3,816 injured since Russia launched the war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

Over 6 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.