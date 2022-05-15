Days after first official case, North Korea records more Covid deaths

Just days after its first official confirmation of a coronavirus outbreak, North Korea continues to report its lightning spread and announced 15 further Covid-19 deaths on Sunday.



Without directly naming the disease, North Korean state media reported the continued spread of the epidemic on Sunday, as the country's Covid-19 death toll rose to 42. In addition, a further 300,000 people have reported symptoms of fever since the outbreak began.



Of the around 820,000 cases of fever-related illness reported to date in the isolated country, over a half had now recovered, North Korean media reported.



The country has reportedly mobilised almost 1.45 million people in an attempt to combat the virus. Those mobilized have been tasked with examining and educating members of the public as well as ensuring that anyone with fever or other "unusual symptoms" is quarantined.



Since Thursday morning, "all provinces, cities and districts in the country have been completely sealed off in accordance with the Party and government's emergency measures", state media said in its first confirmation of the outbreak.



North Korea had long claimed to be free of coronavirus infections. These claims were challenged abroad, and experts now warn that North Korea lacks the capacity to conduct mass testing for the disease.



