BRITAIN SAYS RUSSIAS DONBAS OFFENSIVE HAS LOST MOMENTUM

Britain says Russia's Donbas offensive 'has lost momentum'

"Under the current conditions, Russia is unlikely to dramatically accelerate its rate of advance over the next 30 days," the British military said in a regular Twitter bulletin.

Reuters WORLD
Published May 15,2022
Russia's offensive in Ukraine's Donbas region "has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule", British military intelligence said early on Sunday.

On Friday, Ukrainian forces prevented an attempted Russian river crossing in the Donbas, an eastern area comprising the Luhansk and Donetsk regions that has been a focus of the war.