Ukraine claims 27,200 Russian troops killed since start of war

Some 27,200 Russian soldiers have so far been killed during the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday.

At least 300 more Russian troops were killed over the past day, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

It said Ukrainian forces have destroyed 200 Russian aircraft, 163 helicopters, 411 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,218 tanks and 2,934 armored vehicles since the war began on Feb. 24.

Russia has also lost 195 Russian multiple rocket launcher systems, 2,059 vehicles, 95 cruise missiles, 88 anti-aircraft systems, and 13 boats, it added.

At least 3,573 people have been killed and 3,816 injured since Russia launched the war on Ukraine over two months ago, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

Over 6 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.