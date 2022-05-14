Turkey FM Çavuşoğlu conveys condolences to UAE counterpart over death of Sheikh Khalifa

The top Turkish diplomat on Saturday conveyed his condolences to his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart over the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan .

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan , minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of the UAE, spoke over the phone, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected on Saturday as the new president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the state news agency WAM reported.

"The Federal Supreme Council elects Mohamed bin Zayed as UAE President," WAM said in a brief Twitter post.

The move came a day after UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died at the age of 73.