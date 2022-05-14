France condemns attack on Turkish Consulate General in Paris

France on Saturday condemned an attack on Turkey's Consulate General in the capital Paris, saying the French government would keep monitoring the incident with great caution.

"We strongly condemn the attack on the Turkish Consulate General in Boulogne-Billancourt on the night of May 11-12," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

After the attack, the authorized units of the French Interior Ministry and Justice Ministry were quickly mobilized, the statement noted.

Underlining the importance that France attaches to the security of diplomatic settlements in the country, the statement said that the Turkish Embassy in the capital and ambassador's residence would receive special protection measures.

Unidentified individuals attacked the consulate general at around 2.30 a.m. local time (1230GMT) on Thursday, with firework-type explosives, according to information that Anadolu Agency obtained from its sources.

The attack caused material damage to a window and the exterior wall of the building.

French authorities have launched an investigation into the attack.

The administrative department of the Hauts-de-Seine region, located northwest of the French capital, condemned the attack and conveyed a message of solidarity with the Turkish consul general and consular staff.

Terrorist PKK-affiliated formations reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.