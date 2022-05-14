Austria prepares to lift all pandemic-related restrictions

Austrian officials will no longer require people entering the country to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or their recovery from the virus, in a change of regulations that is due to take effect on Monday.



Travellers will also no longer have to present a negative test for Covid-19, according to the updated entry regulation from the Health Ministry on Friday night.



Theoretically, people entering the country from places classified as virus-variant areas would be subject to conditions but the list of countries those rules apply to is currently empty.



