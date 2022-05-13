Turkey calls for keeping ‘dialogue channels open’ for peace in Ukraine

Turkey used a special UN Human Rights Council session for Ukraine on Thursday to call for keeping "dialogue channels open" for peace amid Russia's war on the country.

"We believe it is necessary to keep dialogue channels open for a peaceful solution and the easing of the humanitarian situation," said Turkey's Permanent Representative to the UN Office at Geneva in a statement during the 34th Special Session of the UN Human Rights Council on "The deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression."

"We support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, including Crimea," the statement added.

Noting that Turkey rejects "breaches of fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the military aggression on Ukraine," the statement said: "We are also concerned by the long-term and broader consequences of the conflict on human rights in Ukraine and the world at large."

"The international community cannot afford the potential risks of such serious regional and even global complications," it added.

Noting that images from various districts around Kyiv, including Bucha and Irpin, as well as from Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities are appalling, the statement added: "We share the pain of the people of Ukraine. Targeting innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure can never be accepted."

The statement also called for identifying perpetrators and bringing them to account via independent investigations.

"Since the early days of the war, we have been seeking a humanitarian cease-fire and a way to open humanitarian corridors," the statement added.

"Turkey will continue to work towards achieving peace without delay," it added.

At least 3,541 people have been killed and 3,785 injured since Russia launched the war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.