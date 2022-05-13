Leftist demonstrators march against US-Greece agreement

A protest rally by the Communist Party of Greece's workers' union PAME and other anti-war groups took place in central Athens on Thursday to protest against the US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA).

Traffic was banned in central Athens on almost all major roads due to the demonstration causing traffic confusion as thousands took to the streets.

Demonstrators held banners against the agreement and demanded the withdrawal of the US bases in Greece.

Slogans such as "Greece out of the imperialists' slaughterhouse" were heard in the rally in which head of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) Dimitris Koutsoumpas also participated.

Other protest groups have also gathered at the Klafthmonos Square at Stadiou Street, against rising costs in electricity bills.

A similar demonstration took place in Greece's second-largest city Thessaloniki, where thousands gathered holding banners against the war and chanting slogans against NATO.

"No to the wars of the imperialists, long live the friendship of the people," were heard in the streets of Thessaloniki.

Earlier in parliament, a heated debate took place between government and opposition parties which want the suspension of the ratification process of MDCA between Greece and the US that was signed in October 2021.

The MDCA is expected to be ratified by the Greek parliament, with the government and the center-left opposition party PASOK-Movement for Change voting in favor, while the SYRIZA, KKE from the left, and the far-right Elliniki Lisi (Greek Solution) announced they will vote against the agreement.