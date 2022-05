Georgia will not be involved in a new war or a "second front" against Russia, the country's prime minister declared on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Tbilisi, Irakli Garibashvili vowed to continue avoiding a new war for the country.

Russia has been occupying Georgian territories since the 2008 conflict in South Ossetia, he underlined.

Garibashvili emphasized the importance of pursuing a careful Russia policy and stressed Georgia would focus on development, construction, and peace.