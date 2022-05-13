At least five civilians killed in heavy fighting in Donetsk

At least five civilians have been killed in heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk region, according to Ukrainian sources.



The regional administration reported on Telegram that four people were killed in Novoselivka, Avdiivka and Lyman.



Another civilian was killed in fighting in Yasynuvata city, which is under the control of pro-Russian separatists, according to media reports. The information could not be independently verified.



According to the United Nations, more than 3,500 civilians have been killed since the start of the war, but the organization assumes the number of victims is much higher.



