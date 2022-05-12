UKRAINIAN MINISTER: GERMAN GOVERNING PARTYS RUSSIA TIES IN THE PAST

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that the historically Russia-friendly stance of Germany's governing centre-left Social Demcrats (SPD) was in the past.



Speaking after a meeting with top SPD officials Lars Klingbeil and Rolf Mützenich in Berlin, Kuleba said "the pre-Ukraine war history in German-Russian relations and the role of the Social Democrats in it is something that is now history."



Kuleba pointed to recent policy U-turns by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD on arms deliveries to Ukraine and on energy policy vis-a-vis Russia.



"I know that it is not easy to make such decisions," Kuleba said. "You are strong enough to admit that the previous policy failed and you need a new policy."



Scholz, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and other long-standing members of the SPD have come under fire in recent weeks for what the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany has called a "highly questionable closeness to Russia" over the course of several decades in politics.



The president was once among former chancellor Gerhard Schröder's closest confidants and subsequently served as foreign minister under Angela Merkel. Both are seen as the architects of the pro-Russia stance that imploded at the start of the war.



Schröder himself, who heads the supervisory board of the Russian state energy giant Rosneft and chairs the shareholders' committee of the pipeline company Nord Stream, has failed to offer any criticism of Putin in the wake of his country's invasion of Ukraine.



Earlier on Thursday, Germany's Bundeswehr armed forces launched another evacuation flight to bring Ukrainians injured in the war from Poland to Germany for treatment.



The Luftwaffe's special A310 MedEvac aerial intensive care unit landed in Frankfurt after picking the injured people up from Poland.



In recent weeks, the aircraft has repeatedly been used to bring seriously injured children and adults to Germany in order to provide them with better medical care.,



