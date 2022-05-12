Russia urges evacuation of eastern Ukrainian towns

The Russian military leadership has urged aid organisations to evacuate eastern Ukrainian towns.



"In view of the looming catastrophic humanitarian situation of most civilians in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, we call on the international community, the UN, the OSCE and the International Committee of the Red Cross to immediately take all measures for the quick and safe evacuation of civilians from these cities under the initiate control of the Ukrainian armed forces," Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev of the Russian Defence Ministry was quoted as saying by the Interfax agency on Wednesday evening.



Mizintsev claimed that Ukrainian troops are entrenched in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk and are using their own civilian population as human shields.



He claimed that around 90,000 civilians remain in the two towns. They are considered the cornerstones of the Ukrainian defensive lines in the east of Ukraine.



