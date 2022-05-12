Over 26,600 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine war so far

Russian main battle tank T-90M Proryv destroyed by Ukrainian Armed Forces is seen near the village of Staryi Saltiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine (REUTERS)

Some 26,650 Russian soldiers have so far been killed in Ukraine since the war began, the Ukrainian military claimed on Thursday.

The Ukrainian forces have destroyed 199 Russian aircraft, 161 helicopters, 398 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,195 tanks, 2,873 armored vehicles, and 534 cannons since Feb. 24, according to the Ukrainian General Staff's latest update.

A total of 191 Russian multiple rocket launcher systems, 2,019 vehicles, 94 cruise missiles, 87 anti-aircraft systems, and 13 boats have also been destroyed, it added.

At least 3,496 civilians have been killed and 3,760 others injured since Russia launched its war on Ukraine, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

Nearly 6 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.